MATTIE'S CALL: Casey Christopher, 21, of Ellenwood

ELLENWOOD—UPDATE: Casey Christopher has been found, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Casey Christopher, 21, of Ellenwood, who went missing Tuesday, Nov. 26 from his home in the 3800 block of Anvil Block Road.
Police say Christopher left on foot and has not been seen since. Christopher is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes and a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a lime-green shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket. The News has enhanced a photo of Christopher for greater clarity.
Christopher has bipolar schizophrenia, autism and a moderate intellectual disability, according to CCPD.
Anyone who has any contact with Casey Christopher is urged to call Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3550.