MATTIE'S CALL: Devona Harbuck, 44, missing from Riverdale, may need medication

RIVERDALE—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Devona Harbuck, 44, missing from 5930 Ga. Highway 85 in Riverdale since walking away around 11:14 a.m. Friday.
Police say Harbuck has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is believed to be without her medication.
Harbuck is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black pea coat, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information that can help police find Harbuck, is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
