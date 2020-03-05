Mattie's Call for Charles Hensley, 76, missing from Riverdale, may have driven across state line

RIVERDALE—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Charles Hensley, 76, of Riverdale, who officers say suffers from dementia.
CCPD conducted a welfare check at Hensley's home in the 200 block of Hummingbird Way Wednesday. Neither he nor his truck were there.
Hensley is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with gray and white hair and brown eyes.
He is thought to have left in his gold 2008 Toyota Tundra, which has a camper shell and a Tennessee Vols license plate on the front. No tag number was available as of press time. Police say he has a history of driving across state lines when he gets lost.
Anyone who makes contact with Hensley is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.