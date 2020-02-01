FOREST PARK—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Jonathan Law, 61, of Forest Park.
Law was last seen leaving a parked car, in which he had been a passenger, at 5195 Georgia Hwy. 42, Forest Park around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Police say he suffers from dementia.
Law is described as an African-American man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with a bald head, brown eyes and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with "New York" on the front, dark blue sweatpants, grey and orange Nike sneakers and wearing a hospital bracelet.
Anyone with information on Jonathan Law's whereabouts is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
