MATTIE'S CALL: Kathryn Leigh Newhouse, 17, of Jonesboro

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Kathryn Leigh Newhouse, 17, of Jonesboro.
Newhouse was last seen on Plover Road around 12 p.m. Sunday when they were reported missing. Police say Newhouse suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and autism.
Newhouse is described as a transgender female who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a low haircut.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kathryn Leigh Newhouse is urged to call CCPD at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.