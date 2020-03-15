MATTIE'S CALL: Neveah Williams, 15, missing from Riverdale

RIVERDALE—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Neveah Williams, 15, of Riverdale.
Police responded to a missing person call at 4:33 p.m. Sunday and learned Williams had run away from home, and that she requires medication for bipolar disorder and depression.
Williams is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red Champion shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information as to Neveah Williams' whereabouts is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
