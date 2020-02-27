JONESBORO—Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for Vianca Franchon Souder, 27, of Jonesboro, warning she "poses a substantial risk of harm to herself and others."
Police say Souder left 853 Battle Creek Road, where she was on an involuntary hold, around 9:44 a.m. Thursday in an unknown car.
Souder is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatsuit and black skullcap. Police say she has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, may be without her medication and "is not believed to be able to care for herself."
Anyone with any information on Vianca Franchon Souder’s whereabouts or who makes contact with her is urged to notify the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 immediately.
