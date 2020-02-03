MATTIE'S CALL: Raina McGee, 17, missing from Harper Drive in Lake City

LAKE CITY—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Raina McGee, 17, of Lake City.
Police say McGee was last seen around 7:53 p.m. on Feb. 2 getting into a black vehicle after she left 1885 Harper Dr. on foot. McGee suffers from bipolar disorder and "has a history of crossing the state line."
McGee is described as an African-American female, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a yellow hooded sweater, a black fur coat, and black FILA sneakers.
Anyone with information on Raina McGee's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
