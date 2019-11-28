MATTIE'S CALL Ronald Best, 34, missing from Ellenwood

ELLENWOOD—The Clayton County Police Department have issued a Mattie's Call for Ronald Best, 34, of Ellenwood, who left his home in the 2500 block of Rex Road and has not been seen since Wednesday.
Best is new to the area and reportedly does not know anyone here. Police say he has autism and anxiety.
Best is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 318 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and brown boots.
If you have any contact with Ronald Best, please call Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3550.