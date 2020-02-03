MATTIE'S CALL: Sincere Perkins, 17, missing from Upper Riverdale Rd., Jonesboro

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Sincere Perkins, 17, of Jonesboro.
Perkins went missing from her home in the 200 block of Upper Riverdale Road sometime after 11 p.m. on Feb. 1. She suffers from multiple personality disorder and has not been on her medication.
Perkins is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 115 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sincere Perkins is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
