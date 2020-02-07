MATTIE'S CALL: Solomon Chavies, 23, missing from Riverdale, may need medication

RIVERDALE—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Solomon Chavies, 23, who is missing from Riverdale.
Police say Chavies was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 5930 GA. Highway 85, Riverdale, and that he walked off after an argument with management at the facility.
Police say Chavies has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and may be without his medication.
Chavies is described as an African-American male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Anyone with any information that can help police find Chavies is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
