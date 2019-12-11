MATTIE'S CALL: Xavier Jones, 30, last seen on Old Dixie Highway

JONESBORO—Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for Xavier Jones, 30, last seen around 11:30 p.m. at the South Side Inn, 6370 Old Dixie Hwy. Police say Jones lives at the motel with his sister.
Jones is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue pants and blue strapped shoes.
According to police, Jones has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and had taken his medication before leaving. However, CCPD adds, "he relies on the care of his sister."
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Xavier Jones is asked to call Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3550.