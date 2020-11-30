RIVERDALE — Following an “altercation” with her mother on Nov. 29, 15-year-old Ayesha O’Neal fled on foot from her Riverdale home at around 8 p.m.
As a result, the Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call.
O’Neal, who has a history of running away, has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
The teen is 5’6” and weighs approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black/brown braids. She was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, red Puma shoes and a tan scarf.
Anyone with information about O’Neal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
