JONESBORO — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for Tevin Harris.
Harris, 28, was last seen on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. on Johnson Road in Jonesboro.
Harris has been diagnosed with a disability disorder.
He is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Harris is 6’1” and weighs 178 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple button-up shirt, a black jack with red and white letter, black jeans and white Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information about is whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.