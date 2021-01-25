RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate Michael Sylvester.
Sylvester, 15, was last seen walking down Arrowhead Boulevard in Riverdale on Jan. 23.
The missing teen is a black male who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Sylvester has been diagnosed with Bi-Polar 2 disorder. He was last seen wearing a red hoodies, black sweat pants and black flip flops.
Anyone with information about Sylvester’s whereabouts is asked to call 770-477-3747.
