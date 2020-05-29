RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have issue a Mattie’s Call for Antnhe Beyene.
Beyene, 41, is 5’11” and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.
Officers said Beyene last seen around 4 p.m. at 5930 Ga. Highway 85, apt. 301. Police say he has walked away from the location previously, but later returns. Beyene has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Anyone with information about Beyene’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.