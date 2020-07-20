RIVERDALE — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for Katrina Babb in Riverdale.
Babb, 44, left her home at 5930 Ga. Highway 85 at approximately 6 p.m. on July 19. She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue jean jacket with orange and brown colors on it.
Babb is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD at 770-477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.