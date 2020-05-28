JONESBORO — Clayton County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for Sheila A. Montes.
According to police, Montes, who has been diagnosed with mental retardation and schizophrenia, walked away from 6983 Diamond Drive in Ellenwood. She has previously left the location on foot and found in New Jersey.
Montes, 38, is a black female, standing 5’5” and weighing 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and purple Adidas running shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
