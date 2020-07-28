RIVERDALE — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for Silva Holmes.
Holmes, 62, walked away from 5930 Ga. Highway 85 in Rivderale Monday evening. She has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, manic depression and bipolar disorder.
Holmes is a black female with gray and white hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 6 inches and weights 180 pounds.
Holmes was last seen wearing a dark colored plaid button-up shirt, red undershirt, red pants and red shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
