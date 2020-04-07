MATTIE'S CALL: Katrina Babb, 43, missing from Riverdale and mentally disabled

RIVERDALE—Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for Katrina Babb, 43, missing from her home in the 5900 block of Georgia Hwy. 85 since about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police say Babb apparently walked off and that she is a ward of the state.
Babb is "mentally disabled," according to CCPD, but "her specific diagnosis at this time is not confirmed due to her being a new resident at the facility." Babb is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 158 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length black hair. Babb was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black hat and blue jeans. If you know where Katrina Babb is, please call the Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3550.
