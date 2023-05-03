MayFest returns to Clayton County International Park

Clayton County Senior Services is celebrating Older Americans Month with MayFest on Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clayton County International Park, 2300 Georgia Highway 138, Jonesboro.
Doors open at 9:15 a.m. There will be a fitness walk, music, food trucks, T-shirt contest, giveaways, and more.
The event is for adults 55 and older; no children are allowed.
Register for the event at any Senior Services facility. Fitness walk participants need to register by May 12.
For more information about the Clayton County Senior Services’ event, call 770-340-0120.
