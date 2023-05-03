MayFest returns to Clayton County International Park

Clayton County Senior Services is celebrating Older Americans Month with MayFest on Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clayton County International Park, 2300 Georgia Highway 138, Jonesboro.

Doors open at 9:15 a.m. There will be a fitness walk, music, food trucks, T-shirt contest, giveaways, and more.

