COLLEGE PARK — Mayor Bianca Motley Broom of College Park has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2022 Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee.
Motley Broom was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City.
“I am deeply grateful to NLC and President Williams for their confidence in me,” said Motley Broom. “The PSCP will serve an important role in guiding our national conversation around best practices for public safety and crime prevention. I look forward to working with my colleagues from across the country to learn more and help all of our cities thrive.”
As a member of NLC’s PSCP committee, Motley Broom will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.
“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said Williams of Union City. “I am excited to have Mayor Motley Broom serve on the Public Safety and Crime Prevention committee and look forward to working with her to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”
The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Joel Navarro, Councilmember, City of Tempe, Ariz. , Vice Chair Brian Kazy, Councilmember, city of Cleveland, Ohio, and Vice Chair Willie Lightfoot, Council Vice President, City of Rochester, N.Y.
For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.
