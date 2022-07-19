Mega Millions jackpot soars to $630 million after no winner matched all 6 numbers Tuesday

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $630 million after there were no winners to match Tuesday's winning six numbers.
The numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery's website. The night's $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in the lottery's history.
The next drawing will be on Friday, when the cash prize is estimated to be $360 million.
There were four big winners Tuesday who drew the first five numbers, winning $1 million each. Fifty-two winners matched the first four numbers and the Mega Ball, the lottery said.
A $20 million jackpot was won on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, the lottery said ahead of last night's drawing.
Three other jackpots have been won this year -- a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.