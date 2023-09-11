Memorial scheduled Wednesday for Clayton County K-9 killed in the line of duty

Clayton County Police K-9 Waro was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 2.

JONESBORO — A memorial is scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 13 for Clayton County Police K-9 Waro who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 2.

The memorial services is planned at 11:30 a.m. at Rum Creek Park, 1303 Government Circle, Jonesboro.

