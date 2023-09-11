Memorial scheduled Wednesday for Clayton County K-9 killed in the line of duty

JONESBORO — A memorial is scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 13 for Clayton County Police K-9 Waro who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 2.
The memorial services is planned at 11:30 a.m. at Rum Creek Park, 1303 Government Circle, Jonesboro.
The procession will start at 564 Macon St., McDonough with the line-up beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigated an officer-involved shooting of a 17-year-old man Waro.
According to a Sept. 3 GBI press release, the agency was called in by the Clayton County Police Department for an independent investigating after Stephon Ford, 17, of Jonesboro, was killed by police on Sept. 2 at about 9:50 a.m., hours after Ford fatally shot CCPD K-9 Waro.
According to Clayton County Police, on Sept. 2 at about 1:46 a.m., officers responded to the 8000th block of Tara Boulevard after getting a request for help from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Upon arrival, Clayton County officers helped with an ongoing investigation regarding a suspect that took flight from the location on foot. Ford was one of three males who were reported for suspicious activity around the Home 1 Extended Stay, 8240 Tara Blvd., Clayton police said in a press conference.
The Jonesboro Police Department then called the Clayton County Police Department and requested a K-9 unit to held find Ford.
Clayton County Police K-9 Waro was deployed into the nearby wood line where he engaged the suspect.
The police K-9 alerted officers on the suspect in the wood line and officers subsequently issued verbal commands for the suspect to surrender.
The suspect produced a handgun and began firing in the direction of officers.
The police K-9 was struck and subsequently rushed to a local area animal hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. No officers or residents were injured during the incident.
Warrants were issued for Ford aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated cruelty to animals, and destruction of government property. Police spent the next several hours searching for Ford and they found him about eight hours later in Jonesboro, police said.
Police said Ford was given several commands to put his gun down but he pointed his weapon at officers, who then fatally shot Ford.
When the weapon was inspected, the GBI said it appeared to have malfunctioned while being fired.
Once the GBI investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office for review.
"During his time of service with our department, he has worked diligently to keep the citizens of this county and our officers safe," a statement on the Clayton County Police Department's Facebook page read. "K-9 Waro is being recognized for his heroism and selflessness as he gave his life protecting others. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed. Thank you for your service Waro, we have it from here. Rest well buddy — you’ve earned your wings."
The Clayton County Police Department recently announced K-9 Waro was to receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K-9 Waro’s vest was sponsored by The Rocha Family of Stanwood, Wash., and was to be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Officer Dan Rocha EPS #1470”. Delivery was expected within several weeks.
Waro had been with the Clayton County Police Department for more than three years.
Recommended for you
TD Bank spoke with Dr. Traci Williams, a board-certified psychologist and certified financial therapist, on how to heal emotionally after a financial scam. Click for more.How to heal from the high emotional costs of financial scams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.