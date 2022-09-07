A 19-year-old man is in custody after the Memphis Police Department issued alerts about an "armed and dangerous" suspect believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in the Tennessee city, according to posts from the department's Twitter account.
Police tweeted about Wednesday evening that residents should be on the lookout for the suspect.
"If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," police tweeted.
About 9:30 p.m., police tweeted that a shelter in place for the area where the suspect was detained had been lifted.
CNN has reached out to police for comment.
Police earlier tweeted a photo of the suspect and in another post identified him as Ezekiel Kelly.
Authorities said they believed he was driving a gray Toyota with an Arkansas license plate (AEV63K).
This is a developing story and will be updated.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker ranks the top 25 television shows with the most Emmy wins of all time as documented on the Emmy database. Read on to find out which spinoff bested the original show, and which sketch comedy took the top slot. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.