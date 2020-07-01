JONESBORO — A resident of the Bonanza subdivision is facing drug charges after officers with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office COBRA Unit executed a search warrant on Sanderling Lane Tuesday night. In addition to suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, officers found a vintage KKK robe encased in a shadow box.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, COBRA officers suspected the house on Sanderling Lane was a meth house and went there to execute a search warrant. They surrounded the house and ordered suspect John Eric Spencer to come out, and he surrendered.
During a search of the house and backyard, officers reportedly found approximately 6-7 ounces of methamphetamine along with scales and small plastic bags. A small amount of marijuana and a handgun were also located. Spencer, who reportedly is unemployed, was in possession of approximately $4,000 to $5,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In a hallway of the home, deputies reportedly also found a 60- to 70-year-old Klan robe displayed in a shadow box.
