JONESBORO — State Rep. Mike Glanton, D-Jonesboro, and Mission Agape Inc., a Korean-American nonprofit, teamed up to distribute more than 150 winter coats and 500 pairs of socks to Clayton County non-profit organizations last week.
On Nov. 7, Glanton and Mission Agape Inc. presented the jackets to agency representatives from more than 15 non-profit organizations, including shelters, temporary housing providers, veterans (veteran services organizations) and the Clayton County Public Schools Student Services Department, among others.
This year’s winter supplies drive was open to any additional Clayton County non-profit organizations that provide services to low-income young adults, homeless individuals and veterans in need. This is the 11th year Glanton and Mission Agape Inc. have presented coats and other winter supplies.
“Partnering with Mission Agape Inc. to deliver these much needed supplies is always a rewarding experience that I look forward to each year,” Glanton said. “As the weather becomes colder, the need for winter items for our shelters and vulnerable population increases, and Georgia citizens, no matter their circumstance, deserve to have these basic items.”
For more information, or to participate in next year’s event, contact Glanton at 678-479-7730 or glanton@bellsouth.net.