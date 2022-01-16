The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...From 2 PM EST this afternoon winds could reach Wind Advisory levels with west winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 2 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM EST this afternoon until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations on tree limbs and branches may make trees more vulnerable to being downed in gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The combination of strong winds and the wintry precipitation could bring down trees and powerlines, resulting in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Up to 1 inch of additional accumulations are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&
...AREAS OF BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... Snow showers and bands of moderate snow will continue through the remainder of the afternoon Sunday for much of North and Central Georgia. Snow will taper off in most areas this evening with only the mountain counties of North and Northeast GA experiencing any lingering snow showers into the late evening. Northwest winds will pick up this evening and temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s across a large portion of North and West Georgia. Any wet or slushy roads from snow and melted snow will have an opportunity to refreeze overnight tonight as temperatures drop well below freezing resulting in some hazardous driving conditions tonight into early Monday morning....particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by late morning Monday with the exception of the northeast GA mountain counties where temperatures are expected to remain below freezing all day Monday. However....clouds and mostly cloudy skies may inhibit sunshine aiding in melting of ice on roadways during the morning hours across North Georgia. Stay up to date on road conditions from your local county or city officials, the Georgia Department of Transportation, or preferred media outlets for continued updates on travel conditions.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker consulted a variety of sources to highlight a contribution from each state toward civil rights in America, along with what led to that historical moment and the change it brought. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.