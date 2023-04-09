Missing 3-year-old boy found safe

Benjamin "JoJo" Nkansah went missing Sunday afternoon but was found safe later that evening.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

RIVERDALE — A 3-year-old boy was found safe Sunday night after being reported missing earlier that afternoon in Riverdale.

The Clayton County Police Department reported that Benjamin "JoJo" Nkansah was found safe at 7643 Georgia Highway 85, Riverdale at about 7:17 p.m. Sunday night.

