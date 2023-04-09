Missing 3-year-old boy found safe

RIVERDALE — A 3-year-old boy was found safe Sunday night after being reported missing earlier that afternoon in Riverdale.
The Clayton County Police Department reported that Benjamin "JoJo" Nkansah was found safe at 7643 Georgia Highway 85, Riverdale at about 7:17 p.m. Sunday night.
According to the Clayton Police Department, Lt. Butts, of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office was walking the parking lot looking in abandoned vehicles when he found Nkansah in an unlocked Hyundai Sonata.
Medical personnel arrived on scene in order to check Nkansah for any injuries and he was turned back over to his father.
"The parents were extremely grateful for the response of all emergency personnel on scene," the Clayton PD stated in a Facebook post. "Clayton County Police Department would like to thank our partners of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, paying special recognition to Lt. Butts and Chief Criss. We extend our gratitude to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Tracking Unit Lt. Whitlock and Dep. Sawyer. Additional departments that arrived on scene included Cpl. Bigger with the Department of National Resources, the City of South Fulton Police that were en route with four-wheelers, and the City of Riverdale Police Department also played an important supporting role in this operation."
The Clayton County PD also reminds residents to make sure their doors are secured if they have young children living in their home.
Clayton County Police officers first responded to a call of a missing person Sunday at about 4:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Commerce Blvd., Riverdale.
