MISSING: Brandon Cantrell, 35, of Forest Park; may be near water

FOREST PARK—Forest Park Police say they need your help to find Brandon Cantrell, 35, who went missing near Lee Circle around 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Cantrell is known to frequent areas around water, as well as the Morrow Walmart. He has short hair, glasses and was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit.
If you see Cantrell or have information as to his whereabouts, please call 911.
