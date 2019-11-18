RIVERDALE—The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Sharon Ginn, 62, last seen Nov, 17 in Riverdale.
Police say Ginn left Southern Regional Hospital in a truck with an unknown man. They did not know which direction the truck went and "all attempts to contact her have failed."
According to CCPD, Ginn has been diagnosed with bipolar disease, schizophrenia and depression and has not taken her medication in two months.
Ginn is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds with blue eyes and gray or white hair. She reportedly was wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, black dress pants and black shoes when she disappeared.
Anyone with information as to Sharon Ginn's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.