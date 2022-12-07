ATLANTA — A Riverdale woman missing for more than a year has been found deceased.
Shirley Love, then 58, was reported missing in July 2021. Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call in search of her with no results.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Atlanta police were called to a home on Saint Charles Avenue in Atlanta in reference to a deceased person. Love had apparently been living at the home where she collapsed on her bedroom floor.
A woman at the home, identified as Maria Criz Hernandez, reportedly told police Love had been in and out of the hospital as recent as Dec. 5 suffering from heart complications and a lung infection.
The police report declared Love’s death natural.
Love’s family has since been notified.
