JONESBORO — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man whose 36 charges placed him atop the sheriff’s most wanted list.
According to Sheriff Victor Hill’s Nixle feed, Mitavion Deshay Williams, 22, of Carrollton, allegedly was “a prime suspect” in a 2017 attempted drive-by on Kendrick Road involving a CCSO deputy. In 2018, the News reported Williams and three other men were arrested in a daytime burglary on Paladin Drive in Hampton.
Fugitive Squad deputies apprehended Williams in Dekalb County around 4 a.m. Dec. 22, at a Dekalb County home where “Williams was found hiding behind a water heater. Williams wisely surrendered peacefully, but his girlfriend did not.”
In his typical rhetorical style, Hill declared, “Williams was told not to be caught playing with guns. William’s hard head has now landed him on the Sheriff’s top ten most wanted after the Sheriff learned that Williams now has a total of 36 warrants out for his arrest including gun related charges.”
Those charges include:
♦ Probation violation;
♦ Firearms possession by a first offender;
♦ Firearms possession by a convicted felon;
♦ Five counts each of theft by receiving and criminal trespass;
♦ Nine counts each of burglary and theft by taking;
♦ Two counts of obstructing an officer;
♦ Driving on a suspended or revoked license;
♦ Reckless driving; and
♦ Possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Williams was being held without bond as of press time and made first appearance before Magistrate Court Judge Wanda Dallas Dec. 23 on two counts of theft by receiving.
Court records show he has a bond forfeiture hearing, scheduled for April 7, 2020 at 8 a.m. before Superior Court Judge Robert Mack, on 31 charges across three different cases.
Williams also has a Feb. 4, 2020 bond forfeiture hearing before Mack on one count each of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and felon with a handgun charges.
Also arrested was Clemiya Lashaye Carter, 21, of Atlanta, who CCSO alleges was wanted on traffic charges and “became combative” during the arrests. Clayton County court records show that, on Nov. 22, Carter pleaded nolo contendere to following too close and entered a negotiated guilty plea on a learner’s permit violation.
At that time, State Court Judge Margaret Spencer gave Carter a $50 fine on the first charge, to be paid by Oct. 31, and $100 fine backed by a 12 months’ suspended sentence to be paid by Dec. 22, the same day as Carter’s arrest. According to Judge Tammi Long Hayward’s Dec. 17 Suspended Sentence Division calendar, Carter owed the court $72.50.
Inmate records show she was booked at 8:29 a.m. Dec. 22 and released at 1:05 p.m. the same day.