JONESBORO — The community is invited to see the world through the eyes of artist Derrick Phillips Sr.’s exhibit Bullets & Nooses, at Arts Clayton Gallery.
Phillips is the 2020 winner of the Fine Arts Juried Art Show.
The exhibit features 30 mixed media works using acrylic, wood, rope and metal. The show, Phillips’ first solo exhibit, is dedicated to his brother who he recently lost to cancer.
“The work is beautiful and unique and well worth the time to witness in person,” said Arts Clayton Interim Executive Director Brian Herbert. “I urge everyone to come out.”
On Jan. 29 at 11 a.m., visitors will have an opportunity to meet Phillips, learn what inspired him to create his pieces and what they mean to him.
The event is free to attend.
Bullets & Nooses will be on display through Feb. 11. Arts Clayton is located at 136 South Main St. in Jonesboro. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.artsclayton.org.
