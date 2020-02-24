Monday, Feb. 24 is last day to register to vote in Presidential primary, special election, runoff

JONESBORO—Monday, Feb. 24 is the last day to register to vote if you want to cast your ballot in the Presidential primary and in the upcoming special election and runoff races.
Even registered voters should check their registration status online at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Use the box on the right side of that page to enter your first initial, last name, county and date of birth to log in and see your registration status and poll locations.
You can register to vote in person at these places:
• Any Clayton County Library branch
• Any City Hall in Clayton County
• Online at the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
If you mail in a hard copy voter registration application, be sure to get it postmarked no later than Mon., Feb. 24. Send your completed application to:
Board of Elections and Registration
Jonesboro Historical Courthouse - Main Floor
121 South McDonough St.
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Once your application has been approved, your precinct card will be mailed to you.
You will need to present a valid form of photo ID if you register in person and when you show up to vote at the polls. You do not need to present photo ID if you register by mail.
If you qualify but have no valid photo ID, you can apply for a free voter photo ID card at the
Elections and Registration office, located at 121 S. McDonough Street, (Historical Courthouse) Jonesboro, Georgia to obtain a free Voter ID card. ID cards will be issued Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
In order to get a FREE Georgia Voter Identification Card, a voter will need to provide ALL of these four items:
• A photo identity document, or a non-photo identity document (must include voter's full legal name and date of birth)
• Documentation showing voter's date of birth
• Evidence that voter is registered to vote in Georgia
• Documentation showing voter's name and address of principal resident.
If you don't have any of those forms of identification, you may vote a provisional ballot if you swear or affirm that the elector is the person identified in the elector's voter certificate. However, your ballot will only count if the registrars are able to verify current and valid identification of the elector within the time period for verifying provisional ballots.
For full details on who qualifies to vote and how to register, visit https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/elections-and-registration/voter-qualifications-and-registration
Democratic Presidential primary sample ballot: https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=12146
Republican Presidential primary sample ballot: https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=12148
Download the free Georgia League of Women Voters Citizens Handbook. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan voter education group: https://my.lwv.org/sites/default/files/leagues/georgia/citizens_handbook_final_2019_-_2020.pdf
Find your nearest Clayton County Library: https://claytonpl.org/locations/
