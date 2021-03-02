RIVERDALE — A falling tree limb killed a Riverdale man early Monday morning.
Harvey Hillman, 65, was killed when a tornado bringing 90 mph winds knocked trees down in the areas of Ga. Highway 85 and Bethsaidia Road.
According to Clayton County police, Hillman was heading to his truck to leave for work when a tree limb fell, hitting him in the head in the driveway of his Bay Court home.
Police said Hillman’s family found him unresponsive and attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful.
“Severe weather can develop without warning, and Tornadoes are the No. 1 weather-related killer,” said Chief Resilience Officer/ EMA Director Landry Merkison. It is essential for all citizens to know what to do in the event of a tornado. Tornadoes can develop any time of the year, and Clayton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security encourages citizens to prepare, make a plan and stay informed about tornadoes.
For more information, visit the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency website at https://gema.georgia.gov/tornadoes.
