JONESBORO — A total of 25 adults and 27 juveniles were arrested and charged with loitering in the early morning hours of March 14 when they gathered in the Sam’s Club parking lot on Jonesboro Road.
Of those arrested, two were from Clayton County. The others were from 14 other counties as far away as Monroe and Clarke counties.
A group of more than 100 cars had gathered, many of which were laying drag and performing donuts and drifting maneuvers in the lot.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded when Clayton County police received intelligence that vehicles had gathered and a Dodge Charger had been filmed doing donuts.
Capt. Gary Flinn, commander with the department’s fourth sector, said additional charges could be forthcoming after law enforcement is able to view surveillance video from surrounding businesses and from two seized cameras.
Flinn said when officers arrived several vehicles were attempting to flee driving through wooded areas and over curbs. Others were left abandoned behind the Sam’s Club.
He said 48 vehicles were impounded and four firearms were seized, along with a small amount of marijuana found.
Flinn said the group had been in Henry County earlier in the evening. It’s unclear what their intentions were — whether they intended to block parts of Jonesboro Road to race.
Last month, legislation was filed that would make it a crime to promote illegal drag racing and laying drags. House Bill 534 is currently in the Senate.
Flinn said Clayton County police will continue to respond as quickly as possible to such gatherings.
“It’s unsafe when you have people standing around a parking lot with a 3,000-pound vehicle on the edge of control,” Flinn said. “If that driver loses control with 100 people standing out there, there’s no telling how many people would be hurt or killed.”
The investigation is ongoing.
