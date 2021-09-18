More than 100 part-timers at Indiana University Health left jobless for refusing Covid-19 vaccine

At least 125 part-time employees at Indiana University Health system, the largest physicians network in the state, have lost their jobs for not complying with Covid-19 vaccination requirements, a spokeswoman said Friday.

"Indiana University Health has put the safety and well-being of patients and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1," said Berkley Rios, an Indiana University Health spokeswoman.

"After a two-week unpaid suspension period ending Sept. 14, a total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full time employees, chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization."

The vacancies "will have a minimal effect on staffing," according to Rios.

IU Health's website says the system has more than 34,000 staff members.

"IU Health has been working to hire for positions in areas where team members have shown non-compliance," Rios said.

More and more private companies across the country are announcing vaccine mandates.

Companies ranging from Disney to Walmart to Google have recently begun mandating their employees get shots to protect against Covid-19.

President Joe Biden last month announced a requirement that all federal employees and on-site contractors be vaccinated or submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements.

In April, Houston Methodist, a network of eight hospitals with 26,000 employees, became one of the first major hospital systems in the US to mandate vaccination among employees and move to fire them if they didn't comply.

