JONESBORO — Treasure hunting at the Humane Society’s Two by Two Thrift shop just got a little easier.
The store has returned to its pre-pandemic hours and is now open Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Senior citizens shopping on Wednesdays will receive a 10% discount.
Shop supervisor Karen Kelly was eager to return to the schedule not only to give residents more time to shop but also to make the most of the store’s purpose.
“Two by Two is here to help fund our no-kill animal shelter, which includes food, vaccinations, spaying, neutering, major surgeries and any necessary medical care,” she said. “We never know what condition an animal will arrive in. We care for them until they’re ready to be adopted.”
The store is run by an all-volunteer staff. All proceeds from the shop go directly to the humane society.
Kelly said the store is different than a typical thrift shop in that the store offers an assortment of quality items from jewelry, vintage home decor, furniture and collectibles while maintaining low prices.
“We have a lot of unique items that are very, very affordable,” she said. “It’s fun to look around the shop and see what’s new while supporting a great cause.”
The Two by Two thrift shop is located at 150 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro. Cash, credit cards and checks are accepted. Anyone wishing to donate can drop items off during business hours. Clothes are not accepted.