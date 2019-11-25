FOREST PARK — A tractor-trailer carrying glass was hit by a Norfolk Southern train at the North Conley crossing off Moreland Avenue during the morning travel rush Nov. 25.
Police say the truck was carrying a load of glass and was trying to back into American Insulated Glass, 3965 E. Conley Road, when it got stuck in front of other cars on the North Conley railroad crossing on East Conley near Moreland Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services said the driver and a passenger escaped before a Norfolk Southern train hit the truck. The cab was demolished and the load of glass was shattered and strewn across the track and crossing. No injuries were reported, but Clayton County Police say the female passenger asked to be transported to the hospital.
Crews from New Image Towing removed the wreckage while cars and trucks detoured around the mess well past morning rush hour. Moreland Avenue, a major artery in and out of Atlanta, was shut down in both directions.
Crews spent several hours Monday morning working to remove the trailer, the wreckage of the cab and large quantities of broken glass from the scene.