MORROW — During its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Morrow City Council presented a resolution honoring the Morrow High School Air Force JROTC for earning a Silver Star Community Service Award.

During the Council meeting, the unit was also recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5080 with a special commendation as presented by state VFW officials.

