MORROW — During its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Morrow City Council presented a resolution honoring the Morrow High School Air Force JROTC for earning a Silver Star Community Service Award.
During the Council meeting, the unit was also recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5080 with a special commendation as presented by state VFW officials.
The Unit’s Key Cadet Staff and Tech Sgt. Lennell Deloatch-Brewster accepted the recognition on behalf of the school’s unit.
The Silver Star Community Service Award is presented by U.S. Air Force JROTC to units that rank in the top 5% nationally for Community Service to the nation and to the local community. Morrow’s unit totaled nearly 3,000 hours of community service.
This is the first Silver Star Community Service Award received by a unit of Clayton County Public Schools.
