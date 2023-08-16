Morrow Aviation Program students recognized

At its Aug. 7 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education celebrated three former and current Morrow High School students for successfully completing the Aviation Program at MHS. Cadet Capt. Kevin Ramos-Ocasio (2023 graduate), Cadet Maj. Corey Gregory (2023 graduate), and Cadet Capt. Joycemarie Ramos-Ocasio (11th grade, Morrow High School) have also successfully completed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airman Knowledge Exam and were awarded the FAA Ground School Certification. These students now have started flying in preparation for their Private Pilot Licenses. The School Board also presented a Certificate of Commendation to Capt. Omar Brock of the Brock Foundation, Inc. for playing a key role in the Aviation Program.

