Morrow City Council honors retiring fire captain

The Morrow City Council recently honored Capt. Paul Bonner, who is retiring after 35 1/2 years with the Morrow Fire Department. “He has gone above and beyond to serve our community and his co-workers,” a statement from the city read.

