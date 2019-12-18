MORROW — Morrow's final City Council meeting of 2019 was marked by a larger-than-usual citizen presence during the work session, emphatic goodbye speeches from both citizens and elected officials and a hefty holiday bonus for city employees from outgoing Mayor Jeff DeTar.
The mayor asked council members to back his "surprise" final request to pay $1,000 to each of 74 employees hired on or before June 31, 2019 and $500 to each of 17 employees hired after that date.
That and a jar full of candy canes on the conference table were the only hints of holiday cheer in an otherwise gloomy session.
This was the last council meeting for DeTar, who lost to former city manager John Lampl, who ran a successful coalition with Van Tran and Khoa Vuong. Tran replaced incumbent Jeanell Bridges, while Vuong went into a runoff with incumbent Larry Ferguson, which resulted in a 300-300 tie. That race also saw eight provisional ballots cast but not validated and three absentee ballots that ultimately gave Vuong one vote more than Ferguson.
Supporters of DeTar bemoaned the end of his administration, praising his leadership.
None of the winning candidates was present for the town hall meeting, the work session or the council meeting. The News e-mailed Lampl to ask his whereabouts but got no response.
Before the work session, numerous citizens turned out for a town hall discussion of a possible recreation center in the old church on Reynolds Road next to the dog park. Residents listed various sports and activities they'd like to see available.
During the work session, DeTar asked the council not to renew the city's property tax collection contract with Foster, Foster and Smith, LLC "because this is not going in the direction we had intended and we would like to see a different outcome than what we're seeing at the moment."
City officials said more than 500 properties were on the delinquent list. City Manager Sylvia Redic supplied the News with figures dating back to 2006 for 604 properties with delinquent taxes. The number of property owners who owe back taxes has increased steadily since then, from one in 2006 to 184 in 2018. "As of July 1, 2019," Redic said, "only 38 have paid."
If its contract with the city were to be renewed, Foster, Foster and Smith LLC would earn the following fees:
• $400 for the sale of each delinquent property
• $200 for services provided on properties that owe both Morrow and Clayton County taxes
• $35 "for the preparation and mailing of each 'delinquency and notification of pending sale' set of letter(s) being sent to each owner of the property which has delinquent city of Morrow taxes"
• $200 "to prepare and send notices of sale or notices of excess proceeds pursuant to Georgia law for properties that are sold for delinquent city of Morrow taxes only" (with no charge for those that owe both city and county taxes)
• $195 per hour for attorneys and $75 per hour for paralegals or law clerks doing work "for disposition of excess funds either to claimants, the Georgia Department of Revenue (either pursuant to a lien or the Unclaimed Funds Act), or to the Superior Court via Interpleader actions, including denial of claims" (again, with no charge for those properties that owe both city and county taxes)
Some council members expressed concern that longtime residents could be priced out of their homes.
"The primary best outcome for the city of Morrow is to have property owners stay with their property," DeTar said.