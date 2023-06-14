The Morrow Fire Department recently reported that the Insurance Services Office has renewed its Class 1 rating.
The rating is used to calculate property insurance premium by many insurance companies. Class 1 is the best rating a community can attain. Of the nearly 40,000 fire departments in the U.S. that receive an ISO rating, Morrow is one of only 388 with a Class 1.
