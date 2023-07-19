Morrow High School JROTC receives community service award

ELLENWOOD — The cadets of Morrow High School’s Air Force JROTC Program have been named the recipients of the AY 23 Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award.
ELLENWOOD — The cadets of Morrow High School’s Air Force JROTC Program have been named the recipients of the AY 23 Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award.
This is the highest unit-level award in the Air Force JROTC.
The award recognizes the top 5% of all Air Force JROTC units based on community service in support of schools and local communities. There are currently more than 870 Air Force JROTC units worldwide.
The mission of Air Force JROTC is to “develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community.”
“The importance of service and understanding how it positively impacts our cadets, schools, communities, and our nation is a critical component of what we strive to teach through our program and is a central part of our mission in AFJROTC,” a press release from Clayton County Schools read.
This award also recognizes the cadets’ personal growth and accomplishments, the instructors’ contributions as mentors, and the support of the school and the local community.
During 2023, Morrow cadets completed nearly 3,000 hours of dedicated community service.
Each cadet from 2023 from will receive the Silver Star Community Service Award ribbon to be worn on their uniform.
