Morrow High School JROTC receives community service award

ELLENWOOD — The cadets of Morrow High School’s Air Force JROTC Program have been named the recipients of the AY 23 Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award.

This is the highest unit-level award in the Air Force JROTC.

