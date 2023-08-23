Morrow Library to host End of Summer Literacy Event

MORROW — The Morrow Branch Library is hosting the Second Annual End of Summer Literacy Night Thursday, Aug. 31 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Attendees will have the chance win a book bag fully loaded with school systems.
There will several other activities including games, resources available for students and their parents, tutoring resources, and more.
For more information, call the Morrow Library at 770-347-0170.
