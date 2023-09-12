Morrow man indicted on human trafficking and other charges

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12 that a Morrow man and alleged gang member has been indicted on human trafficking and other charges.

The Attorney General's Office said Gerome McGriff Jr. (aka Lil Savage), 43, of Morrow, has been indicted in Clayton County on charges of five counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, 10 counts of violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of false imprisonment, one count of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.