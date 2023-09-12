Morrow man indicted on human trafficking and other charges

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12 that a Morrow man and alleged gang member has been indicted on human trafficking and other charges.
The Attorney General's Office said Gerome McGriff Jr. (aka Lil Savage), 43, of Morrow, has been indicted in Clayton County on charges of five counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, 10 counts of violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of false imprisonment, one count of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units presented evidence to a Clayton County Grand Jury resulting in McGriff’s indictment on Aug. 30.
McGriff is an alleged member of the Atlanta Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang, the Attorney General's Office said.
He is believed to have recruited at least three women for the purpose of sexual servitude and to have provided the Outcast Motorcycle Gang with financial proceeds from the sale of the victims.
McGriff is further alleged to have maintained the victims in sexual servitude by using his status as an “enforcer” in the gang to threaten them with violence.
“Across our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to disrupt their operations and keep our people safe,” said Carr. “Whether a buyer or a seller, those who abuse and exploit another person for sex will be met with the full force of the law. Our top priority is to protect our fellow Georgians, and that is exactly what we are doing.”
This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force, the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, and the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
“Our HEAT Unit and Gang Task Force are constantly at work to keep dangerous individuals out of our communities,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “This investigation clearly shows that often organized gangs commit serious crimes like human trafficking. Working with the AG’s Office and local partners, the GBI remains committed to disrupting these criminal networks.”
About the Outcast Motorcycle Gang
The Outcast Motorcycle Gang is considered an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang or a “One-Percenter” Motorcycle Gang.
Other Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs include the Hell’s Angels, the Pagans, the Vandals, Sin City Disciples, and Chosen Few.
The Outcast Motorcycle Gang has 67 chapters across the country — including four in Georgia.
Founded in 1967 in Detroit, the second Outcast chapter was formed in Atlanta. Additional chapters are in Augusta, Hawkinsville, and Savannah.
The Outcast Motorcycle Gang is a highly-organized structure with hierarchical leadership. Its national and local chapters are led by elected officers, such as president and vice president.
In May, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit indicted 16 alleged members of the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang in Bryan County.
This is considered the largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history and its announcement followed the culmination of Operation Patronus, a multi-agency investigation targeting gangs and guns in Southeast Georgia and beyond.
This operation resulted in the recovery of about $180,000 in cash and the seizure of 71 guns, two motorcycles and two cars.
