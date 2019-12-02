MORROW—A Morrow man is dead after a domestic disturbance Sunday night that ended when the man allegedly brandished a gun at police, who fired in response.
Clayton County Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Katie Lane. There, they made contact with a woman and two teenagers attempting to leave the home.
Police say the man, Jimmie Phillips, 68, came to the door and refused to open it, then allegedly brandished a firearm. Officers fired, killing the man.
CCPD says there is a history of domestic disturbance calls at the home.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. This is the 80th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.