031820_CND_GoodShep.jpg

The Morrow Masonic Lodge donated funds to the Good Shepherd Clinic from the proceeds from a recent country breakfast at the lodge. Pictured from left are Randy Anderson, lodge treasurer; Mike Mead and Chelsea Folds of the Good Shepherd Clinic; and Bob Brannon, Morrow lodge.

"The Morrow Lodge is proud to partner with the Good Shepherd Clinic. The clinic is a great example of a community providing assistance to those who need it most," Brannon said.

 Special Photo

